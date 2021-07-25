Group hands out supplies to veterans in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Minority Veterans of America group made a stop at Diversity Richmond Saturday to help those who sacrificed so much to serve and protect our country.

The group handed out non-perishable food, fresh fruit and vegetables as well as hygiene kits to are veterans and their families as part of the MVA's Supply Drop Tour.

Minority veterans, which include service members of color, women, LGBTQ+ members and religious minorities, have historically suffered from a lack of ability to provide these items for themselves and their families, according to the group.

Officials with the non-partisan, non-profit organization said the Supply Drop Tour has helped more than 250 veterans.

