Group gathers on Lee statue following Chauvin verdict: 'This is huge'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group gathered on Monument Avenue at the Robert E. Lee statue on Tuesday evening following the Derek Chauvin verdict.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Last summer, the Lee statue was the site of dozens of protests following Floyd's death.

On Monument Avenue on Tuesday, cars drove by honking their horns and people were yelling the word guilty. A group met, some waving flags and others playing music.

One man at the statue said he came running following the verdict, saying that the verdict was monumental for the generations to come.

#NOW: horns honking, people celebrating outside the Lee Monument after Derek Chauvin is found guilty on all three charges in George Floyd’s death.



“This is huge. The ramifications for this are decades into the future.” @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/5VLRf3rx3k — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) April 20, 2021

"You have no idea how much this means for young people, for black people, for minorities everywhere," the man said. "We've been looking for justice to see this happen over and over and over again. And we are just so unbelievably elated with the verdict. This is huge, but the ramifications for this are decades into the future."

The man added that Tuesday's verdict is a step forward for the United States.