Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Hoping to save money? New-to-Virginia discount supermarket plans to open in Chesterfield County

Grocery Outlet
Richmond BizSense
California-based Grocery Outlet is planning to open a store at 9923 Hull Street Road, formerly occupied by gym YouFit, in the Oxbridge Square Shopping Center.
Grocery Outlet
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An out-of-town grocery store chain has claimed a former gym near the Courthouse Road and Hull Street Road intersection in Chesterfield for its first location in the Richmond region.

Grocery Outlet, a discount supermarket brand with more than 500 locations nationally, is planning to open a store at 9923 Hull Street Road in the Oxbridge Square Shopping Center, according to a building permit recently filed with the county.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone