Hoping to save money? New-to-Virginia discount supermarket plans to open in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An out-of-town grocery store chain has claimed a former gym near the Courthouse Road and Hull Street Road intersection in Chesterfield for its first location in the Richmond region.

Grocery Outlet, a discount supermarket brand with more than 500 locations nationally, is planning to open a store at 9923 Hull Street Road in the Oxbridge Square Shopping Center, according to a building permit recently filed with the county.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.