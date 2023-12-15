Watch Now
Greyhound station across from The Diamond to be razed for 650-unit development with 650 apartments

BizSense
Posted at 6:42 AM, Dec 15, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Next stop for Richmond’s longtime Greyhound bus station: a major redevelopment.

Plans have been filed by an out-of-town developer for a two-building, mixed-use project totaling 650 apartments at the 5-acre bus depot at 2910 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. across from The Diamond.

Split across a pair of seven-story buildings, the new project would be among the highest-density developments the city has seen in recent years. Nearly 11,000 square feet of retail space fronting Arthur Ashe Boulevard is also included in the plans.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

