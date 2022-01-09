4 arrested after grenade launcher seized in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. – Four people were arrested after being found with drugs and weapons, including a grenade launcher, in a Richmond neighborhood.

Police said two detectives were in the Blackwell neighborhood Thursday night when they spotted some suspicious behavior, including what they thought was a possible drug deal.

When the detectives detained the suspects, they discovered the cache of weapons and drugs, which included cocaine and fentanyl, according to police.

The suspects could face federal charges as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is involved in the case because of the type of weapons found.

"We always get ATF involved in our semi-automatic weapons seizure anyway, but this type of weapons they were definitely called in to say, 'Hey, where did this weapon come from?'" Maj. Ronnie Amristead with Richmond Police said.

Armistead, who has been with the department more than 34 years, said he has never known of a grenade launcher confiscated in the city.

Police said their investigation into the case is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.