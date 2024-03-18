Watch Now
Gregory, Dodson settle property management lawsuit in Richmond court

BizSense
Posted at 6:13 AM, Mar 18, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Avoiding a trial that had been set for next month, two prominent local real estate players have resolved a year-long property management legal spat.

Rick Gregory of Lynx Ventures and Duke Dodson last week settled the $2 million lawsuit Gregory brought against Dodson in late 2021, alleging that Dodson’s namesake property management firm mismanaged apartments that Gregory owned.

The settlement agreement was finalized in Richmond Circuit Court on March 11, court documents show. Terms of resolution were not disclosed.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

