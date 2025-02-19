Greg McQuade shares his winter weather mistake

RICHMOND, Va. — We sent Greg McQuade out on Wednesday to capture the sights and sounds of western Henrico County on this snow day.

Unfortunately, he became part of his own story.

While driving in Innsbrook, his car slid, hit the curb, and popped his tire.

"You know how we always say to be careful during storms? You hear that on the news all the time, especially on a day like this. Well, I would recommend heeding those warnings," he said. "It's pretty slick out here today."

Before popping his tire, Greg and his dog Lola were able to get some steps in at Lake Rooty.

Greg and Lola get steps in at Lake Rooty.

