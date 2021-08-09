Family, friends organizing golf tournament for Chesterfield father

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Friends and family are organizing a golf tournament next month to benefit a Chesterfield father.

Greg Sweeney is recovering from a devastating stroke that happened in March of 2019.

The married father of two has a long road of rehab ahead to improve his sight and strength.

In two years, loved ones have raised more than $40,000 for the “guy who has never met a stranger.”

The Greg Sweeney Encouragement Tournament is Sept. 9 at the Highlands in Chesterfield.

Click here to register a team or make a donation to the Sweeney family.