CBS 6's Greg McQuade, Mike Stone perform 'Sweet Caroline' at opening night of Neil Diamond musical

Greg McQuade and Mike Stone at 'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical' at Altria Theater
RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday was opening night of the "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" at the Altria Theater.

The musical features some of Diamond's biggest hits.

Folks in the crowd got a special surprise at the end of the show, when CBS 6's very own Greg McQuade and Mike Stone took the stage to sing "Sweet Caroline."

"A Beautiful Noise" is in Richmond until Sunday. Click here to buy tickets.

