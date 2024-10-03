Greg McQuade surprised at Virginia Values Veterans ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Values Veterans Awards Ceremony celebrates businesses throughout the state that make special efforts to hire and support veterans.

This year's event, like others before, paid tribute to companies across Virginia that go above and beyond to create opportunities for those who have served in the military.

But this year CBS 6's award-winning reporter and anchor Greg McQuade, who has served as the event's emcee annually, was among those recognized.

The surprise moment was captured by WTVR CBS 6 Chief Photojournalist Curtis Akers.

Click here to read more about the Greg's commitment to telling the stories of our military members, including when he visited the U.S.S. George H. W. Bush and U.S.S. Dwight D. Eisenhower in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. During the “Sailor for a Day” program he experienced pilot swim survival training. He also flew with the Blue Angels and witnessed countless brave sailors and U.S. Marines leaving for and returning from the War on Terror.

Greg has earned 76 Emmy Awards, 48 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and five National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

