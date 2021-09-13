Hopewell mourns death of School Board Chair Greg Cuffey

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell School Board Chairman Greg Cuffey passed away over the weekend, according to the Hopewell Public School system.

Cuffey's cause of death has not been disclosed but a social media post by the Hopewell Schools Superintendent called the death a "sudden loss" and that Cuffey was "surrounded by his family."

"We wanted to express our deepest condolences to his mother, his wife, his extended family, his friends, his students, his Petersburg City Public Schools’ colleagues and especially his two beautiful children, of whom he was so very proud," Hopewell Schools Superintendent Melody Hackney posted on Facebook. "While we will miss him beyond measure, we will strive each and every day moving forward to honor his precious memory and make him proud."

Cuffey had served on the Hopewell School Board since 2015.

