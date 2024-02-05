Schools closed in Greensville after large shootout horrifies Virginia community

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. -- A massive Sunday night shootout did not happen at a school, but schools in Greensville County, Virginia remained closed on Monday as a result of the community violence.

"The schools are a microcosm of our community," Greensville County Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards said. "So when we look at a potential situation that may occur, we’re going to always go to safety for all involved."

Greensville County Sheriff's Deputies continued their investigation into the shooting at Brookridge Apartments off Route 301.

Three people were hurt in the shooting that involved around 100 shots fired, according to investigators.

"It’s a sad day when our people in our apartment complexes have to live and go through this," Greensville County Sheriff Tim Jarratt said. "It was chaotic. The crime scene was huge."

In addition to the three victims, bullets struck vehicles, apartment buildings, and the complex's office.

Investigators believe some of the people who were shot were returning fire during the shootout.

“We’ve collected multiple guns. We’ve collected multiple gun casings and some DNA from blood splatter," Jarratt said about the investigation.

He did not discuss possible suspects or motives in the shooting.

"If you have camera systems, or a Ring system, or if you have any knowledge of what happened yesterday evening, please call the Sheriff’s Department to let us know," Jarratt asked of the community.

Greensville County Schools plan to resume classes on Tuesday with counselors in place for students who may need help.

"Trauma is real," Edwards said. "Sit your child down and just say listen, it’s going to be ok, but reach out and have the conversation."

Anyone with information about the shootout was asked to call Crime Solvers at 434-348-4200.

