Teen charged with murder after shooting that killed boy, injured girl in Virginia

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — A shooting left a teenage boy dead and a teenage girl injured Tuesday night in Jarratt.

The Greensville County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a teenage boy and charged him with second degree murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm causing injury in connection to the deadly shooting.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 400 block of South Braxton Avenue. Deputies were called to the area in reference to gunshots.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was transported via helicopter to a trauma center in Richmond.

If anyone in the community has any additional information relating to this incident, contact the Investigations Division at the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.