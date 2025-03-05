Former correctional officer among 3 charged in alleged drug smuggling operation at Virginia prison

JARRATT, Va. — A former correctional officer at Greensville Correctional Center and two other people are charged in an alleged drug smuggling operation.

Friday, the Virginia Department of Corrections received information from the prison that Xavier Campbell, the former officer, was telling others that he had gotten money for smuggling contraband inside.

A news release from VADOC says special agents approached Campbell, who admitted to smuggling items into the facility in exchange for money.

He consented to a search of his person and vehicle. Investigators found packages containing a large variety of contraband, including buprenorphine, naloxone, methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana and tobacco.

Special agents identified the name of Campbell's supplier and scheduled a meeting. Investigators found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Willie Gamble, who was recently released from VADOC custody, and Erica Randolph, an accomplice, were both in the car. A stolen gun and a package of contraband was also found in the car.

VADOC said more than $300,000 in drugs were seized during the investigation.

Campbell is charged with attempt to deliver drugs to a prisoner and possession of a schedule I&II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Gamble is charged with possession of a schedule I&II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I&II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of certain substances and carrying concealed weapons.

Randolph charged with possession of a schedule I&II controlled substance and possession of a schedule I&II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

“Drugs and contraband have absolutely no place in our facilities,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. Our agency is working around the clock to stop smugglers from spreading their dangerous poison into our secure facilities. Thank you to our OLES Special Agents, and to the Greensville and Southampton County Sheriff’s Offices for their great work in this case."

