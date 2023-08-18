66-year-old man dies in Greene County collision

GREENE COUNTY, Va. -- A 66-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was operating collided with another vehicle on Route 29 in Greene County.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning at 11:21 a.m. at the intersection of Route 29 and Commerce Drive.

A 2016 Ford Transit van, traveling east on Commerce Drive, pulled across Route 29 and drove into the path of a 2007 Ford Explorer, operated by the victim, Roland Jackson.

The impact of the crash caused the Explorer to run off the road and strike a building. Jackson's 62-year-old passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was hospitalized for minor injuries.

The driver of the Transit van, 40-year-old Brooks S. Travis, was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were not wearing seat belts.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

