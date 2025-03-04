Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Is GreenCity in danger? Here's what we know about the massive Henrico project.

GreenCity arena.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas points out components of the GreenCity project to Varina Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and others at February 2023 announcement.
GreenCity arena.jpg
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The fate of Henrico’s massive arena-anchored GreenCity project is in question after its developers have been deemed by the county to be in default of agreements the two sides signed several years ago.

Default notices were recently issued to Green City Partners LLC, the development entity led by principals Susan Eastridge and Michael Hallmark that is driving the mixed-use portion of the 200-acre project along Interstate 95 between I-295 and Parham Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

The Fishin' Pig co-founder Nash Osborn on 'Eat It, Virginia!'

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone