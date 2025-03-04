Is GreenCity in danger? Here's what we know about the massive Henrico project.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The fate of Henrico’s massive arena-anchored GreenCity project is in question after its developers have been deemed by the county to be in default of agreements the two sides signed several years ago.

Default notices were recently issued to Green City Partners LLC, the development entity led by principals Susan Eastridge and Michael Hallmark that is driving the mixed-use portion of the 200-acre project along Interstate 95 between I-295 and Parham Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.