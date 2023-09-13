Watch Now
Henrico approves agreement in $2.3 billion GreenCity project

Richmond BizSense
The 200-acre GreenCity site includes the 111-acre Scott Farm property, pictured.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Sep 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- More steps have been taken toward the planned development of the 200-acre GreenCity site in Henrico.

At their meeting Tuesday night, county supervisors approved an agreement with Henrico-based Markel | Eagle for development of the northern half of the GreenCity property, where homebuilding arm Eagle Construction of VA will build all of the 880 for-sale homes that are planned as part of the arena-anchored, mixed-use development.

The approval followed the sale of that land, a 111-acre assemblage known as Scott Farm, in a $35.1 million deal that closed Aug. 31.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

