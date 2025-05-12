Watch Now
How GreenCity debt dispute is impacting Henrico development

Aerial rendering of the GreenCity development.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Legal wrangling over funds at the center of the stalled GreenCity development in Henrico is delaying the county from not only reclaiming the property but also initiating the process to find a new developer for the project.

ASM Global, which had signed on to manage GreenCity’s anchor arena, is requesting a court hearing to determine whether $1 million that the project’s former developers had paid the county for the site can be collected to help satisfy a $1.5 million debt that ASM says the developers owe it.

