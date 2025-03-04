What's going on with Green City? Henrico manager updates issues with developers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County's ambitious Green City project, estimated at $2.3 billion, could be in jeopardy due to developers’ failure to meet financial obligations.

A letter from the county, dated March 3, indicated the Green City Development Corporation had not made a final payment exceeding $5.2 million for a portion of the project, which was due last Friday.

Richmond BizSense first reported this latest development.

Last July, county officials expressed concerns that developers had not secured financing, submitted necessary plans, or initiated any construction.

A follow-up notice in December reiterated these issues, again urging developers to take immediate action to fulfill their commitments under the development agreement.

The Green City project, proposed for the former Best Products property off Interstate 95, aimed to feature a 17,000-seat arena alongside office and retail spaces, and two hotels.

According to county officials, the project has experienced significant delays.

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas provided a statement to CBS 6 regarding the situation.

"Simply put, the GreenCity developers have not performed to the terms of the agreements," the statement read. "We believe it’s time to move forward and return the Best Products property to the county, as stipulated in the agreements. As a county, we remain bullish on the concept of a large, mixed-use development at this extraordinary location and believe it is perfectly suited to a privately funded arena for sporting events, concerts and other entertainment."

CBS 6 attempted to contact the developers but has not received a response.

People who live in that part of Henrico County shared mixed sentiments about the project.

While some believe it could bolster the local economy, others expressed concerns about potential traffic issues.

Many residents are left wondering if the development will commence as planned, as the arena was initially expected to be completed by next year.

