Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Greek organizations at UVA extend restrictions on gatherings

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
UVA School of Nursing receives record gift of $20 million
Posted at 5:50 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 17:50:43-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Leaders of Greek-life organizations at the University of Virginia have extended their restrictions on in-person activities for fraternities and sororities, even as school administrators lift stay-at-home orders for students.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports the Inter-Fraternity Council's message posted on its website says it is suspending all organized in-person activity until the end of March.

The Inter-Sorority Council, in an email sent to member chapters, suspended in-person gatherings until March 12.

The decisions were announced after UVa officials reopened Grounds for student gatherings of up to six people providing masks and social distancing are observed.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.