Greek organizations at UVA extend restrictions on gatherings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Leaders of Greek-life organizations at the University of Virginia have extended their restrictions on in-person activities for fraternities and sororities, even as school administrators lift stay-at-home orders for students.

The Daily Progress of Charlottesville reports the Inter-Fraternity Council's message posted on its website says it is suspending all organized in-person activity until the end of March.

The Inter-Sorority Council, in an email sent to member chapters, suspended in-person gatherings until March 12.

The decisions were announced after UVa officials reopened Grounds for student gatherings of up to six people providing masks and social distancing are observed.