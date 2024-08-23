Greater Richmond Coptic Festival offers 'a taste of Egypt'

Here’s a list of fun events happening around Central Virginia this weekend:Here’s a list of fun events happening around Central Virginia this weekend. Watch the video above for a preview of the Greater Richmond Coptic Festival and Chesterfield County Fair.

Greater Richmond Coptic Festival, Chesterfield

Saturday, August 24, 10:30am - 8:30pm; Sunday, August 25 - 11am to 9:30pm

St. Mina & Pope Kyrillous Coptic Orthodox Church, 9515 Winterpock Road, Chesterfield,

Free admission, Coupon flyer given at entrance

Details https://hovc.org/articles/2024/08/2024-greater-richmond-coptic-festival/

Chesterfield County Fair

Thursday August 23 – Saturday 31

Monday-Friday: 5 – 11 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 30: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield

Adults (13-59) - $12; Seniors (60+) - $8; Children (4-12) - $6; Children 3 and under – Free

Details call (804) 768-1555 or online https://chesterfieldcountyfair.org/

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Groovin’ in the Garden, celebrating the Garden’s 40th anniversary

Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

August 22, 7pm

Guster - September 24, 7pm

1800 Lakeside Avenue Richmond

Call 804-262-9887 or online https://www.lewisginter.org/visit/events/groovin-in-the-garden/

5th Annual Crabs, Beer & Spirits by the James (A List)

Saturday, August 24, 12 – 8pm

Kanawha Plaza, East Canal Street Richmond

All you can eat CRABS!, music, live entertainment, food and other vendors

For tickets and more info visit Eventbrite

Circle the Wagon BBQ Competition

Saturday, August 24, 1pm

At the Center of the Universe Brewing Company

Raises funds for “Circles Ashland” which is working to end poverty across Hanover County

Details https://cotubrewing.com/events/6th-annual-circle-up-bbq-festival/

Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert

Saturday, August 24, 8pm

Altria Theater Richmond, VA

a live orchestral rendition of the series’ iconic soundtrack, paired with a nearly two-hour special recap of the animated series' three seasons displayed on a full-size cinema screen.

The projection will feature the original dialogue and sound effects without any pre-recorded music, allowing the live orchestra to perform the legendary score live and in perfect sync with the show scenes.

Details https://www.altriatheater.com/events

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier remembers the Allied victory over Imperial Japan with a living history

August 24-25, 9 a.m. to 5p.m.

Event includes activities, demonstrations, displays and presentations

Pamplin Historical Park, 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg

804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org

Ashland Half Marathon & 5k a Sports Backers and Richmond Road Runners Club event

Saturday, August 24, Half Start at 6:30 a.m. ; 5K at 7:05 a.m.

Downtown Ashland

Details https://www.sportsbackers.org/events/ashland-half-marathon/

K95 County Fest

August 24 & 25, 5 – 10pm; Friday - Chris Young; Saturday -Travis Tritt

KC and the Sunshine Band

Saturday, August 31, gates 5:30PM, Show 7PM

Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion

13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell Meadow Event Park

Details https://www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/

Fit To Give Community Wellness Expo & Fashion Show

Saturday, August 24, 8am - 3:30pm

The Hidden Spot RVA ~ All Inclusive Event Center~

7485 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond,

The Fitness Expo will feature a wide range of activities, including cooking demonstrations, family-friendly fitness activities, and a diverse array of products and services promoting balance and wellness. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with local fitness experts, mental health professionals, and explore various services available in the RVA area.

Details (804) 878-0121 or https://fitnesscomes2you.com/

BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness through Labor Day

The Science Museum of Virginia

Regular hours 9am – 5pm

Extended hours Fridays through August 30, 5 to 8pm

Details https://smv.org/explore/things-to-do/body-worlds-anatomy-of-happiness/



