Greater Richmond Coptic Festival offers 'a taste of Egypt'

Here's a list of fun events happening around Central Virginia this weekend. Watch the video above for a preview of the Greater Richmond Coptic Festival and Chesterfield County Fair.
Greater Richmond Coptic Festival, Chesterfield
Saturday, August 24, 10:30am - 8:30pm; Sunday, August 25 - 11am to 9:30pm
St. Mina & Pope Kyrillous Coptic Orthodox Church, 9515 Winterpock Road, Chesterfield,
Free admission, Coupon flyer given at entrance
Details https://hovc.org/articles/2024/08/2024-greater-richmond-coptic-festival/
Chesterfield County Fair
Thursday August 23 – Saturday 31
Monday-Friday: 5 – 11 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 30: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road, Chesterfield
Adults (13-59) - $12; Seniors (60+) - $8; Children (4-12) - $6; Children 3 and under – Free
Details call (804) 768-1555 or online https://chesterfieldcountyfair.org/
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Groovin’ in the Garden, celebrating the Garden’s 40th anniversary
Rumours ATL: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute
August 22, 7pm
Guster - September 24, 7pm
1800 Lakeside Avenue Richmond
Call 804-262-9887 or online https://www.lewisginter.org/visit/events/groovin-in-the-garden/
5th Annual Crabs, Beer & Spirits by the James (A List)
Saturday, August 24, 12 – 8pm
Kanawha Plaza, East Canal Street Richmond
All you can eat CRABS!, music, live entertainment, food and other vendors
For tickets and more info visit Eventbrite
Circle the Wagon BBQ Competition
Saturday, August 24, 1pm
At the Center of the Universe Brewing Company
Raises funds for “Circles Ashland” which is working to end poverty across Hanover County
Details https://cotubrewing.com/events/6th-annual-circle-up-bbq-festival/
Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert
Saturday, August 24, 8pm
Altria Theater Richmond, VA
a live orchestral rendition of the series’ iconic soundtrack, paired with a nearly two-hour special recap of the animated series' three seasons displayed on a full-size cinema screen.
The projection will feature the original dialogue and sound effects without any pre-recorded music, allowing the live orchestra to perform the legendary score live and in perfect sync with the show scenes.
Details https://www.altriatheater.com/events
Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier remembers the Allied victory over Imperial Japan with a living history
August 24-25, 9 a.m. to 5p.m.
Event includes activities, demonstrations, displays and presentations
Pamplin Historical Park, 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg
804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org
Ashland Half Marathon & 5k a Sports Backers and Richmond Road Runners Club event
Saturday, August 24, Half Start at 6:30 a.m. ; 5K at 7:05 a.m.
Downtown Ashland
Details https://www.sportsbackers.org/events/ashland-half-marathon/
K95 County Fest
August 24 & 25, 5 – 10pm; Friday - Chris Young; Saturday -Travis Tritt
KC and the Sunshine Band
Saturday, August 31, gates 5:30PM, Show 7PM
Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion
13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell Meadow Event Park
Details https://www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/
Fit To Give Community Wellness Expo & Fashion Show
Saturday, August 24, 8am - 3:30pm
The Hidden Spot RVA ~ All Inclusive Event Center~
7485 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond,
The Fitness Expo will feature a wide range of activities, including cooking demonstrations, family-friendly fitness activities, and a diverse array of products and services promoting balance and wellness. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with local fitness experts, mental health professionals, and explore various services available in the RVA area.
Details (804) 878-0121 or https://fitnesscomes2you.com/
BODY WORLDS: The Anatomy of Happiness through Labor Day
The Science Museum of Virginia
Regular hours 9am – 5pm
Extended hours Fridays through August 30, 5 to 8pm
Details https://smv.org/explore/things-to-do/body-worlds-anatomy-of-happiness/
