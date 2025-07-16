North Carolina man charged after allegedly trying to abduct child at Great Wolf Lodge, sheriff's office says

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A North Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly trying to abduct a child from Great Wolf Lodge in Williamsburg on Tuesday, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Information from the sheriff's office says that deputies were called to Great Wolf Lodge for the attempted abduction and assault of a 7-year-old.

"Deputies spoke with the family of the child and the staff of the Great Wolf Lodge and were told that a male suspect had attempted to lure the child from the area of the pool, and when the child attempted to walk away, the suspect prevented the child from leaving. The suspect left the area of the pool after this incident," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies reviewed video footage and were able to identify the suspect as Travis Andrew Bright, 46, of Greenville North Carolina.

Bright was staying at Great Wolf Lodge at the time. He was taken into custody and is charged with abduction and assault and battery.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

