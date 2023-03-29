9 great white sharks tracked off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks

ATLANTIC OCEAN — Nine great white sharks have pinged off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks in the last month — including one named Breton that weighs over 1,400 pounds.

According to the nonprofit OCEARCH,who has the sharks tagged to track their locations for research, many of the sharks are juveniles or sub-adults ranging from 188 pounds to over 600 pounds.

But Breton, who weighs 1,437 pounds to be exact, is over 13 feet long and pinged off the coast of Hatteras, North Carolina on Monday.

"Many of our animals use the productive continental shelf waters around the Outer Banks, NC as a spring staging area before making their migration north for their summer residency," OCEARCH said in a tweet.

Breton was first tagged off of Nova Scotia in 2020, according to OCEARCH's tracking data. He was named for Cape Breton, where he was tagged.

OCEARCH said they plan to head to the Outer Banks next month for a new expedition.

Mature male #WhiteShark Breton is visiting the Outer Banks! He is joined by many of our juvenile sharks who have spent the last few weeks in the same region. Follow Breton and our other sharks on the OCEARCH Global Shark Tracker: https://t.co/sWUtXM12GK#FactsOverFear #Sharks pic.twitter.com/cXRl0UJ75J — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) March 27, 2023