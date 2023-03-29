Watch Now
9 great white sharks tracked off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks

ATLANTIC OCEAN — Nine great white sharks have pinged off the coast of North Carolina's Outer Banks in the last month — including one named Breton that weighs over 1,400 pounds.

According to the nonprofit OCEARCH,who has the sharks tagged to track their locations for research, many of the sharks are juveniles or sub-adults ranging from 188 pounds to over 600 pounds.

But Breton, who weighs 1,437 pounds to be exact, is over 13 feet long and pinged off the coast of Hatteras, North Carolina on Monday.

"Many of our animals use the productive continental shelf waters around the Outer Banks, NC as a spring staging area before making their migration north for their summer residency," OCEARCH said in a tweet.

Breton was first tagged off of Nova Scotia in 2020, according to OCEARCH's tracking data. He was named for Cape Breton, where he was tagged.

OCEARCH said they plan to head to the Outer Banks next month for a new expedition.

