Richmond-based education company Great Minds laying off dozens

RICHMOND, Va. -- Great Minds, the education curriculum developer that moved its headquarters to Richmond three years ago, is laying off dozens of employees.

The company, based at 840 Hermitage Road in the Whole Foods-anchored Sauer Center development, will cut 79 workers by year’s end, according to a notice it filed with the Virginia Employment Commission.

The employees were given notice of the layoffs on Nov. 1, the letter states. Their last day of employment will be Dec. 31.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.