'The Great Busk' festival returns June 6, supporting immigrants and refugees in Central Virginia

The 'Great Busk' is returning to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — A launch event for "The Great Busk," a street festival supporting immigrants and refugees across Central Virginia, was held at Gold Lion on Hull Street Thursday.

The festival, returning after a decade-long hiatus, aims to break down barriers for immigrant communities.

Spencer Turner with CapazIT, a career training program for immigrant community members, helped bring the event back after its initial run 10 years ago.

While the launch event took place Thursday, the main festival will be held on June 6 in the Arts District around Gallery 5.

