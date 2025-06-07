Musicians unite for 'The Great Busk' event to support diversity and education

RICHMOND, Va. — Twenty-three musicians have come together for "The Great Busk" event to raise money for education and celebrate diversity in the community.

The music competition, hosted by CAPAZ+IT and Gallery Five, provides a platform for performers from all backgrounds who are competing for prizes while supporting important community initiatives.

At last check, the event has raised almost $3,000. The funds will be used to expand access to music programs and education for everyone.

The top three performers who raise the most money will advance to the main stage at Gallery Five on June 28 to perform in a final concert.

The bands will continue fundraising until June 27. Click here to donate.

