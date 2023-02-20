Why Virginia wants to know how many birds are in your backyard

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Monday is the deadline to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count, a worldwide event that encourages families to get outside and interact with nature.

Each year in February, during a four-day span, millions of people count the variety of birds that can be seen and heard in their own backyards.

The project was started about 25 years ago and helps connect people to bird populations and better understand migration patterns, habitats, and the effects of climate change.

Participants are asked to spend 15 minutes outside counting all of the birds they see and enter them into the E-bird app. You can download the Merlin Bird ID app [birdcount.org] to help identify the birds in your area or you can use the eBird Mobile app [birdcount.org] to enter your bird sightings.

Nate Clark, manager of Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield County, encouraged families to participate as a way to be better stewards of the environment.

“It's a great excuse to get outside and enjoy nature and count the birds,” Clark said. “I think typically, globally, there's usually 6,000 plus species that are identified during this count, so it's pretty amazing.”

Those interested in participating in this year’s bird count can find an event or related program [dcr.virginia.gov] at one of several participating parks.

State parks that are having an event include:

● Chippokes, Surry

● Hungry Mother, Marion

● New River Trail, Max Meadows

● First Landing, Virginia Beach

“Virginia State Parks provide the perfect location to view many different types of birds,” Chippokes State Park Manager Ben Richard said. “We have self-guided activities at Chippokes where guests can use the iNaturalist app [inaturalist.org] to identify and count the birds they see. February is a great time to come to the park and shake off the winter blues, enjoy the refreshing air and spot a variety of birds that pass through the park or make it their home. We encourage families to get involved and make a game of it.”

Visit www.virginiastateparks.gov [virginiastateparks.gov] for more information about upcoming events at a State Park.

