2 killed, 1 medflighted in Buckingham County crash

RICHMOND, Va. -- State police are investigating a crash that killed two people and left another person injured Saturday afternoon in rural Buckingham County.

Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Gravel Hill Road just after 2:10 p.m.

"Two individuals in the same vehicle died at the scene," state police officials said. "The driver of the other vehicle was flown to a nearby hospital."

No additional details were available at last check.

Officials said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.