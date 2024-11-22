Grave Mistake: After a century and a half, Uriah Scott’s legacy is finally secure etched in stone — forever

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — We have witnessed and watched graveside services at military cemeteries in the past. But one ceremony in Henrico’s Glendale National Cemetery has been 160 years in the making. There, Lynda Cooke, who lives one mile from the landmark, is beaming with pride.

Since 2021 the amateur historian has been on a mission to correct an honest mistake from the Civil War that is just five letters long.

"It is probably been roughly three years. It was just about this time," Cooke said. "Each person that sacrifices for their country deserves to be remembered in the rightful name."

I first featured Cooke in July when the professional title researcher shared how she became linked to a soldier from long ago.

"I have come so close with his record and his story that I finally call him. Uriah and I consider him an adopted son," Cooke said.

Uriah Scott with the 28th Indiana United States Colored Troops died from wounds during the Battle of Jones Bridge in 1864.

Lynda says Uriah was just 16 years old.

But during the Civil War buff’s research she found that Uriah was buried under a different name.

“That the headstone for Uriah carried the wrong name, they carried his first name is Robert and by my research that is not correct,” Cooke said.

Coincidentally two professional historians, Jimmy Price and Mike Gorman with Richmond National Battlefield Park, also discovered the 19th century mix-up.

"In the case of Uriah Scott, United States troops were fulfilling the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation,” Price said. "It’s the kind of the burden that we carry as historians that if we have the opportunity to correct the record we will.”

“A lot of people whose sons, fathers and brothers that are here never knew. They never got to know that this is where their loved one is,” Gorman added. “This matters to us."

After our story aired, Lynda said word filtered up to the National Cemetery Association.

“If not me and not now when. The longer time goes, the less likely that would’ve been noticed,” Cooke said. “I was totally committed to the project. It was just something I felt like I had to do.”

On November 6, representatives with the National Cemetery Association unveiled a new stone among the thousands of ancient markers dedicated to the fallen.

“This may be small to some people, but this is very big. We want to make sure that everybody that isn’t in the National Cemetery is taken care of,” Michah Lee said. “It is very gratifying to know that we didn’t only fix this for Uriah but we fixed it for those that have been looking for this headstone.”



Lynda Cooke and all involved say the effort was worth the toiling and time.

“Yes that was very fulfilling. It was something I had hope for for so long and seems so distant at times,” Cooke said.

“Whenever I’m here and for unborn generations to come we’ll be able to see the new marker. That touches me very deeply,” Gorman said.

It may be just five letters, but after a century and a half, Uriah Scott’s legacy is finally secure etched in stone — forever.

“I salute you with my hand over my heart Private Scott. Rest in peace. You are remembered and honored today and every day,” Cooke said.

If you would like to visit Uriah Scott’s new grave marker Glendale National Cemetery on Willis Church Road is open from sunrise to sunset.

