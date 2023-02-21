Family reunited with Red Cross volunteer who helped them after devastating fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond father had an emotional reunion with a Red Cross volunteer after she helped him and his family back on their feet after a fire destroyed their home.

"It's unbelievable. It's something amazing. It's crazy. My girls were devastated. My girls were crying and crying," George said.

Smoke and fire took control of multiple apartments on Southwood Parkway, leaving three adults and six children homeless.

"When I opened the door, the smoke hit me right in the face. I tried to go in but couldn't," George said.

The fire left his home unrecognizable, with years of memories being left smothered in soot.

"The only thing that was in my head. I lost everything. So what now?"

Minutes later when it was needed most, compassion was delivered by American Red Cross responders.

"I would like to see them again and give them a hug. We exchanged a hug. That was something that was meant to happen. They're amazing people," Debbie, a Red Cross volunteer who was there on that day, said. "He had lost a cat. He was devastated. He could not get in to get the cat. He was talking about his cat. And I gave him a hug and said, you're not alone."

Such a small gesture had a lasting impact on them both.

"We are the only ones there at the moment. The Red Cross is the only one there at the moment. At the worst moment in their life. The most important thing for me to let that person know is you are not alone."

The family had the chance to reunite with Debbie and thank her for how she helped them in their time of need.

"We got through it ten times better now thanks to y'all. You really helped us out," George said.

Not realizing it, George and his girls left a meaningful mark on Debbie as well.

"It's very gratifying. This is the very first time that I've ever experienced meeting somebody that I helped. It's half crying and half not. We all did it as a team. But I never knew one hug, that it meant that much to anybody."