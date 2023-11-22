Watch Now
Grant program renewed to spur redevelopment along Route 1 in Chesterfield County

BizSense
Posted at 6:35 AM, Nov 22, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Developers have more time to take advantage of an incentive program intended to encourage projects along Route 1 in Chesterfield.

The county Board of Supervisors voted last week to extend the expiration date of the Route 1 Revitalization Incentive Program, which provides performance-based grants for approved projects in the Route 1 corridor between the city limits and Old Bermuda Hundred Road.

To be eligible, projects have to align with the goals of the Northern Jefferson Davis Special Area Plan, a county plan that guides development and growth for the corridor, and represent a minimum investment of $10 million.

Development projects have to be located within the plan’s area, with projects situated at the crossings of Route 1 and Willis Road, Route 1 and Route 288 or Route 1 and Chippenham Parkway given priority consideration.

