Tazza Kitchen team is bringing new restaurant The Granite Grill & Bar to Richmond's Bon Air community

Posted at 10:14 AM, Jun 29, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Bon Air is set to get a new restaurant, courtesy of a seasoned local restaurant group. Big Kitchen Hospitality is preparing to open The Granite Grill & Bar at 3088 Stony Point Parkway in the Trader Joe’s-anchored Stony Point Village shopping center. The Granite is a new concept from Big Kitchen, which also owns and operates the area’s three Tazza Kitchen restaurants and Conejo in the West End. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

