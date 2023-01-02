Man critically injured in Hopewell was shot in face, shoulder, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A man was critically injured in a shooting in a Hopewell neighborhood on New Year's Day, according to police.

Officers were called to the 3500 block of Granby Street just after 7:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had just been shot.

"Once on scene contact was made with the victim who sustained a gunshot wound to his face and to his shoulder," officials wrote.

The victim, whose injuries were described as life-threatening, was taken to one hospital before he was medflighted to another facility.

No suspect information nor details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were available at last check.

Officers said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Persons with information about the crime who wish to remain anonymous should call the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.