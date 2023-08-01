Gramophone winery ready to open in Forest Hill

RICHMOND, Va. — After years of preparation, the needle is set to drop on a new winery on the Southside. Gramophone, which sells its own brand of wines sourced from vineyards in the U.S. and abroad, is preparing to open at 4827 Forest Hill Ave. in the coming weeks. Behind the venture are longtime friends Arthur Grant, Justin Laughter and Chris Mayo, who’ve been working on Gramophone since early 2021. Laughter is a business attorney at Threshold Counsel with plenty of local creatives as clients, including iconic heavy metal outfit GWAR. Grant has had a career in the wine industry, with a certification from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust, and has worked at local restaurants like Lemaire and Acacia Midtown. Mayo works in the tech industry.

