Missing man found dead at the bottom of well near Virginia church

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. -- The body pulled from a well near a church in Bracey, Virginia on Monday was that of missing man Graham Norris Horne.

Horne, 21, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 15 when the faith-based group he was traveling with stopped for gas at Simmons Truck Stop in Bracey, according to deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. Horne got into a "disagreement with some of people he was traveling with" and then walked away headed east from Simmons, deputies said.

"He does not have a phone and does not have any ties to the community," officials previously said.

Body recovered from Mecklenburg County well

When Horne died and how his body ended up in the well remains under investigation.

As for the recovery of the body, South Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Vaughan said they had backup teams, attendants, and safeties in place in case something went wrong during the recovery.

"It was a challenging call, but I can tell you that we can't do it without our mutual aid partners and we can't do it without the other agencies around us and the support of this community," he said.

Anyone with information can call the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office at 888-624-2207.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.