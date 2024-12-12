Grandfather desperate for answers months after his grandson was found dead in Virginia church well

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — A man is desperate for answers after his grandson was found dead at the bottom of a church well after being missing for more than a month.

Graham Horne was last seen in Mecklenburg, a rural town about 90 miles southwest of Richmond, on Aug. 15. His remains were found on Sept. 16.

Roofers were working on a church along Route 903 when they noticed a foul smell in the area. Contractors traced that smell to the well which is at the front of the property. They lifted the cement top off that well and found a pump hooked to a PVC pipe in the shape of a T.

Looking further down they saw something floating in the water.

"They seen a shoe floating and looked a little more and saw what looked like a body floating in it," Charles Horne said.

The body was identified as Graham. Investigators are still trying to determine how he died.



Almost every week since Graham's suspicious death, Charles Horne travels from Myrtle Beach to Mecklenburg, walking roads, talking to people where his grandson was last seen alive, knocking on doors and looking for his own information.

"Not getting answers from this sheriff's department," Charles said. "I'm sure it's a homicide; I don't think at all that Graham killed himself. Graham didn't crawl in that well by himself."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok