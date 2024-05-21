Drivers beware! Graduation season will impact traffic in and around Richmond. Here's what you need to know.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Congratulations to all the 2024 graduates across Central Virginia! More than a dozen years of hard work led you and your family to this moment of celebration — be excited!

Drivers around the VCU Siegel Center on West Broad Street, be aware.

Chesterfield Schools is hosting several graduation ceremonies this week that will greatly impact traffic in the area.

VCU and Richmond Police are stepping up traffic enforcement with the increased number of pedestrians in the area.

Up to 7,000 people are expected to attend each graduation ceremony at the Siegel Center.

Law enforcement will direct traffic at more than a dozen intersections starting from the Belvidere exit off I-95 (76B) and along Belvidere and Broad Streets immediately around the arena.

Officials are asking those who can use alternate routes near graduation ceremonies (we have a list below).

Since many people attending the ceremonies will be coming from south of Richmond, expect backups along Harrison and Lombardy Streets immediately before and after ceremonies as drivers utilize the Downtown Expressway.

Street parking will also be a challenge, especially along W. Marshall Street behind the Siegel Center, where no parking will be allowed during the daytime from now until May 24.

WTVR

Doors to each ceremony open up an hour before and drop-offs will not be allowed in front of the arena.

Drop-off for those with mobility impairments is on the eastbound side of the 1200 block of Broad Street.

"Police advise graduating students and their guests to allow extra time for travel and parking. Pedestrians near the Siegel Center will have to use crosswalks, managed by police, as VCU will place safety fencing along Broad Street and side streets," police wrote in their official statement on the traffic enforcement.

Several ceremonies at the Siegel Center have already happened (congrats grads!), but below is a list of the ceremonies taking place downtown:



May 20: Thomas Dale High at 3 p.m

May 21: Cosby High at 9:30 a.m. and Manchester High at 2 p.m.

May 23: Clover Hill High at 9:30 a.m. and Monacan High at 2 p.m

May 24: Meadowbrook High at 9:30 a.m. and Bird High at 2 p.m.

For more information on graduations, visit Chesterfield County schools website.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.