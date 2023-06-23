Her graduation was special. But a surprise guest in the audience took Graduation Day to the next level.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Walking across the stage to receive a diploma is enough to make Graduation Day a special day in any young life. But one graduating senior at Patrick Henry High School in Hanover County had an extra special Graduation Day surprise.

Hanover County Schools Guillermo Roman surprised his sister Francheska at the Patrick Henry High School graduation ceremony.

When Francheska Roman received her diploma, she did not know there was a surprise guest waiting for her in the audience.

"Guillermo Roman, a Patrick Henry High School alumnus who has been deployed overseas with the U.S. Army, surprised his sister, Francheska Roman, at the Patrick Henry graduation ceremony on Saturday!" Hanover County Schools posted on its Facebook page. "After Francheska received her diploma, the two shared a very moving moment in which they embraced and shared in the special celebration. Welcome home, sir, and thank you for your service! Congratulations, Francheska!"

