Arrest made in deadly Fan shooting; victim identified

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have made an arrest in Richmond's first homicide of 2022.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of West Grace Street, near North Allison Street in the Fan, just before 1:20 p.m. Friday for a report of a person shot.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male down and unresponsive from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

Police later identified the victim as 36-year-old Rupert Haughton of Richmond.

Richmond Police Zakell Johnson





Officers detained 27-year-old Zakell Johnson of Richmond and later charged him with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine Haughton's exact cause and manner of death.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

There were 93 homicides in Richmond last year, according to Richmond Police statistics.

That figure was the highest in recent history:

2020 - 66 Richmond homicides

2019 - 59 Richmond homicides

2018 - 52 Richmond homicides

2017 - 66 Richmond homicides

2016 - 62 Richmond homicides

2015 - 43 Richmond homicides

2014 - 41 Richmond homicides

2013 - 38 Richmond homicides

2012 - 45 Richmond homicides

2011 - 39 Richmond homicides

2010 - 44 Richmond homicides

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year. Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond. In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.