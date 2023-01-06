RRHA plans to rehab Grace Place Apartments

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the building now empty after a Christmas Eve evacuation, Richmond’s public housing authority is preparing to overhaul the long-beleaguered Grace Place Apartments after it taking over only days earlier.

The Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority announced Dec. 20 that it had taken control of the apartments at 400 E. Grace St. after negotiating a deal with the building’s previous owner. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.