Governor Youngkin gives blood and encourages other Virginians to do the same

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) rolled up his sleeve Thursday to help support the American Red Cross in a summer blood drive.

“Donate a pint and save a life,” the Governor quipped as he thanked volunteers and attendees at the Freedom Support Center in Petersburg.

The Red Cross said it sees a sharp decline in blood donations during the summer months.

However, hospitals typically need more blood during that time.

“The summer months are really trying times in terms of blood collection,” Red Cross spokesperson Jonathan McNamara said. “Area hospitals, unfortunately, see an increase in the need for blood during the summer months due to an increase in trauma cases.”

In addition to blood, the Red Cross said it was desperately in need of platelet donors.

Platelets are the small cells in the blood that form clots and stop bleeding.

Several events are being held across the area. Visit RedCross.org to learn more about when and where you can donate.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.