Governor Youngkin calls for changes after VCU Health’s costly downtown development fail

Richmond BizSense
Posted at 7:01 AM, Sep 21, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU Health’s costly exit from an ill-fated downtown development project has prompted calls for organizational and procedural change from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. In a letter dated Sept. 19 to House Speaker Todd Gilbert and Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Mamie Locke, Youngkin urges the Virginia General Assembly to make changes to the VCU Health System Authority’s governance structure, including the replacement of VCU President Michael Rao as chairman of the authority’s Board of Directors.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

