Governor meets with Virginia National Guard ahead of Texas deployment

BLACKSTONE, Va. -- Gov. Glenn Youngkin met with the 110 Virginia National Guard members set to deploy to the U.S. Southern border.

Youngkin traveled to Fort Barfoot in Blackstone on Thursday as they prepare to leave for Texas.

In a Facebook post the Governor thanked the troops, saying they “will assist Texas in a coordinated effort alongside other freedom-loving states to help stop the flow of fentanyl and humanitarian crisis, save lives, and secure our southern border.”

Virginia joins more than a dozen other states lead by Republican Governors in answering Texas’ Greg Abbott’s appeal for help with Operation Lone Star.

President Joe Biden announced in early May plans to send 1,500 active-duty troops to the border, in addition to the 2,500 National Guard members already there. Those military personnel were tasked with data entry, warehouse support and other administrative duties so that U.S. Customs and Border Protection can focus on fieldwork, the White House said.

But the Virginia deployment, ordered by Youngkin via an Executive Directive in May, and others from Republican-led states have specifically been in support of Texas’ Operation Lone Star, which is separate from the active duty and National Guard troops working with Customs and Border Protection.

Abbott launched Lone Star in 2021, saying that the Biden administration was essentially welcoming illegal immigration. Critics have questioned the effectiveness of the multi-billion dollar operation. Some arrests, including for low-level amounts of marijuana during traffic stops, appeared to have little to do with border security, and some Texas National Guard troops initially complained of low morale, late paychecks and having little to do.

A Virginia National Guard spokesperson said the mission is scheduled to last 30 days and cost taxpayers approximately $3.1 million.

