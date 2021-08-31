Governor declares state of emergency in Virginia ahead of Ida

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of the arrival of Tropical Depression Ida. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to the western portions of Virginia on Wednesday.

“My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm,” Governor Northam said in a statement. “While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth."

The state of emergency allows Virginia to move around resources to respond quickly to areas in need.

Ida will move north of Richmond on Wednesday and Wednesday night, bringing strong thunderstorms, according to the CBS 6 weather team.

Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a powerful hurricane.

The storm left scores of coastal Louisiana residents trapped by floodwaters, while wrecking the electrical grid across a wide swath of the state in the sweltering heat.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.