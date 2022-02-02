Gov. Youngkin's mask order prompts dueling lawsuits

RICHMOND, Va. -- An executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that allows parents to opt-out of COVID-19 school mask mandates has prompted dueling lawsuits.

Parents of children with disabilities argued in a federal lawsuit that forcing schools to repeal their mask mandates effectively excludes those students from public schools, in violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

A separate suit was filed by three parents against the Loudoun County School Board for ignoring Younkin’s order.

Youngkin, a Republican, issued the executive order on his first day in office on Jan. 15. A group of parents from Chesapeake and seven school boards are also challenging the order in court.