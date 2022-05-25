Watch
Gov. Youngkin issues flag order after deadly shooting at Texas elementary school

Posted at 8:16 PM, May 24, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Flags in Virginia will be flown at half-staff through Saturday in the wake of a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The Tuesday shooting killed 18 children and three adults, according to the latest reports.

Governor Glenn Youngkin issued the following statement on Tuesday evening:

Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until May 28th at sunset.

The governor also took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his condolences for the lives lost in the shooting.

