Gottwalds look to exert leverage, push for changes atop Tredegar Corp.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Members of a powerful Richmond family are once again using their leverage as the largest shareholders of locally based Tredegar Corp. to try to push for changes at the top of the publicly traded firm.

Brothers John, William and James Gottwald have in recent weeks quietly, yet publicly expressed their disappointment with the management and financial performance of the industrial manufacturer that was created by their father.

Tucked into a few sentences at the end of an SEC filing earlier this month, the Gottwalds declared their intention to vote against the re-election of the members of the Tredegar board of directors and against the compensation packages for the company’s top executives at its upcoming shareholders meeting.

