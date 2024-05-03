Chesterfield firefighters helping kids with 'really special' lesson is 'something to celebrate'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Chief Photographer Curtis Akers in the video player above.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Fifth-grade students at Gordon Elementary School teamed up with Chesterfield firefighters for a lesson on gravity.

Students created containers to prevent eggs from breaking when dropped from extreme heights.

Their projects were dropped from the school's football announcer’s stand last week.

But the eggs faced their biggest challenge on Wednesday to see if they could survive a fall from the top of a Chesterfield fire truck ladder.

When the truck's ladder is fully extended, it can reach up to 100 feet.

Students waited on the ground breathlessly to see if their eggs survived the plunge.

Over a dozen creative minds participated in the egg drop challenge.

There was no word on how many eggs survive

