Goosemas is coming to Hampton Coliseum in Virginia

Posted at 12:26 PM, Jun 20, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Goose's annual Goosemas holiday celebration is coming to Virginia.

The Connecticut-based band and its fans will descend on Hampton Coliseum on December 8 and 9.

“Goosemas started as a small holiday party with our friends in Connecticut 10 years ago, so it's wild to bring it to this epic coliseum,” Goose guitarist Rick Mitarotonda said. “Hampton is a very special place to me, I’ve only been there once before, but it was a very meaningful and impactful experience, I’m very grateful we have the opportunity to play there this year.”

Hampton Coliseum is a storied venue for fans of bands like the Grateful Dead and Phish.

Tracy Raasch, Melissa Genrich
Phish fans, Tracy Raasch, center, and Melissa Genrich, right, both from Milwaukee Wis., dance as they gather in front of the Hampton Coliseum for the first of three concerts by the reunited group Phish in Hampton, Va., Friday, March 6, 2009.

“Goosemas is always one of my favorite shows of the year,” Goose guitarist and keyboard player Peter Anspach said. “I love how everyone gets into the spirit with us, and this year it will be extra special coinciding with our first show at the legendary Hampton Coliseum.”

A lottery for Goosemas tickets is open now.

