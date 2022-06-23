RICHMOND, Va. — High waters covering a busy Southside road on Thursday left several drivers stranded in their cars, but a community member stepped in to help.

CBS 6 captured video of at least one driver stuck in high water on Hull Street Road near the intersection of McGuire Drive around 4 a.m. Thursday.

A Good Samaritan named Country said he watched several cars attempt to cross the high waters. He helped push a car with two women inside out of the floods.

“[The driver] said she was easing through it, but the newer cars have their air filter down in the bumper. The water went inside her bumper and sucked the water in it,” he said. “You see three or four cars broken down on the side of the road and you still want to go through the water just to see if you can? I advise not doing that. There’s always another way to go. Always.”

A blocked storm drain appeared to be to blame for the flooded road. City crews used a large stick to clear the clog, which drained the water quickly.

"That valley down there is full of trash. It’s stopped up...it’s a mess,” Country stated.

At least four cars were seen stranded or broken down due to driving through flooded waters. No injuries were reported.

Hull Street Road reopened for morning commuters by 6 a.m. Thursday.

